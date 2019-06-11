Reports: Manchester United to battle Manchester City in world record breaking deal for Vincent Kompany replacement

Both Manchester clubs are interested in Leicester City centre back Harry Maguire and are prepared to break the bank to sign the England international.

Sky Sports reports that it would be an inter-Manchester showdown to decide which club signs Leicester City and England centre back Harry Maguire in the summer.

The report also states that the clubs may have to shatter the world record fee paid for a defender to sign him, as Leicester have no intention of letting him go.

Maguire, for his part, is not keen to agitate for a move either as he is happy at the club.

Can anyone stop rampant, history makers Manchester City?

Manchester City want Maguire as Vincent Kompany’s replacement while Manchester United are desperately searching for a quality centre back who can marshall their defence.

However, the clubs will have to table a bid higher than the £75m world record fee that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in order to prise him away from the Foxes.

Manchester United have also been linked with two other players Leicester City players, James Maddison and on-loan Youri Tielemans, as they plan a huge summer overhaul under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Both Manchester clubs want Maguire and are willing to shell out big money for him. It looks likely that he may leave in the summer.