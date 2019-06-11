Vertonghen ‘hopeful’ Eriksen stays at Spurs amid Madrid links

With Christian Eriksen revealing he wants to “try something new”, Jan Vertonghen is still hopeful Spurs can retain the star midfielder.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is hopeful Spurs can keep Christian Eriksen, who has been linked to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Madrid have emerged as a possible destination for Eriksen after the Tottenham star revealed he wants to “try something new”.

Eriksen’s bombshell came following Tottenham’s unexpected run to the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Amid reported interest from across Europe, Vertonghen – preparing for Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Scotland on Tuesday – hopes Spurs can retain the services of the Denmark international.

“Obviously when the transfer window starts there are a lot rumours, but there were rumours last year and everyone stayed together, so I’m hopeful,” Vertonghen told Sky Sports News.

“Christian is a great player. I have known him since he was 16, played with him since he was 16 or 17 [at Ajax] and I hope he’s with Tottenham next season. He’s an exceptional player.”

Eriksen arrived from Eredivisie giants Ajax in 2013 and the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League and Europe’s best midfielders.

However, Eriksen has not won silverware with Tottenham after reaching the 2015 EFL Cup final and this year’s Champions League decider.