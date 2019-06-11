Reports: Ajax star to follow Matthijs de Ligt out of the club; interested in Manchester United move

Ajax star Donny van de Beek is willing to leave Ajax in the summer, alongside Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, and is captivated by a move to Manchester United.

Dutch football expert Marcel Van der Kraan revealed to talkSPORT that van de Beek’s agent has outlined his desire to join either Manchester United or Tottenham in the summer, should the opportunity arise.

“Donny van de Beek has his eyes set on the Premier League,” said Van der Kaan.

“I think he’s a proper Premier League player – he’s got a big tank, he’s got the education from Ajax, he can play in more positions in midfield.

“I think he’s got his eyes set on a club like Man United or Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’ve been talking to his agent, and he said if that would materialise it would be something right up his street,” he concluded.

Van de Beek, 22, has enjoyed a successful season for Ajax, scoring 17 goals and setting up 13 more in 57 appearances.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; The player may be interested in a move to Manchester United, but the club needs to reciprocate. A move to Tottenham, though, would make sense as they do need strength in depth.

