Reports: Antonio Conte interested in signing Real Madrid attacker to challenge Juventus

New Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is looking for key additions in the summer to strengthen the squad and has identified Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez as a target.

Don Balon reports that Conte’s remit is to have Inter challenge Juventus for the Scudetto and that he needs key signings in the transfer window to make that happen.

One of the players he is interested in is Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez.

Vasquez, 27, has been a reliable bench option for Zinedine Zidane in his first Real Madrid stint and a bankable, steady player for the club during the managerial overhauls this season.

However, it is reported that the player isn’t keen to continue at Real Madrid in a bit part role and is interested in moving to Inter Milan where he can get more game time.

He wants to be in the reckoning to represent Spain at the Euro 2020 tournament and feels that regular game time – something he isn’t likely to get at Real Madrid with the purchase of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic – is important towards that end.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; The move could be mutually beneficial. Inter Milan would get a quality player and Vazquez will get an opportunity to play more football.

