Reports: Manchester United identify two Premier League replacements for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is still unclear and the club has identified two Premier League players as potential replacements should he leave.

Evening Standard suggests that Manchester United are loath to sell Paul Pogba this summer but are drawing up a list of potential replacements nonetheless, should he end up leaving.

Leading that list are Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Monaco’s Youri Tielemans, who played at Leicester City in the recently concluded 2018/19 season.

However, Paul Pogba may have to leave Old Trafford for the club to make a move for either player – a proposition that looks unlikely given that Ed Woodward is holding out for a bid in the region of £130 million.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

Real Madrid are said to be interested in the World Cup winner but are unwilling to meet Manchester United’s asking price. The report also claims that they have intensified interest in Eriksen as a result.

Manchester United were also interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic but that move has lost steam thanks to the player’s unwillingness to play in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Christian Eriksen would be a great replacement for Paul Pogba but Youri Tielemans would be one for the future, rather than a ready-made world class midfielder to step into the Frenchman’s shoes. In any case, it looks unlikely that Paul Pogba may leave.