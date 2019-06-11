Reports: Award winning goalkeeper wants Manchester United move should David de Gea leave

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak wants to join his boyhood club Manchester United should David de Gea call it quits at Old Trafford this summer.

ESPN reports that Oblak , the winner of the Zamora award for most clean sheets in La Liga for a fourth time, supported Manchester United when he a boy and wants to play for them should the opportunity arise.

His decision is also based on the fact that he feels Atletico Madrid cannot challenge for top honours like they promised him, having lost some of their best players this season.

Antoine Griezmann is on his way out alongside the likes of Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis, Juanfran and Diego Godin.

Importantly, the report claims that the ‘keeper is particularly flustered at the club’s lack of efforts to replace Griezmann.

There is interest in Oblak from PSG as well, but the shotstopper would prefer a move to Manchester United should David de Gea leave in the summer over failed contract negotiations.

De Gea’s contract expires next year but he has been unable to come to terms with the club over a new deal so far. There is a notion that United may not wait until next season when he can walk for free and would like to cash in on him this summer with PSG interested in his services.

In that situation, United will consider triggering Oblak’s buyout clause of €120 million according to the report.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Jan Oblak may very well be interested in signing for Manchester United but this move purely hinges on David de Gea’s future at the club. Things are still hazy on that front.