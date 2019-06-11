Reports: Real Madrid transfer target fails medical putting move in doubt

Real Madrid have already completed the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard for their new campaign. However, Los Blancos are said to be interested in bringing several other players to the Bernabeu. Nevertheless, one player, who was said to be closing in on a move has reportedly failed his medical.

Real Madrid have been swift in achieving their targets so far in this summer transfer window. Los Blancos had already wrapped up the signings of Eder Militao and Rodrygo before the previous seasons even ended. They then brought in Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to continue building towards the next campaign.

One player whose Real Madrid move has now been put in doubt is Olympique Lyon star Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman, who is a left-back by trade, has been chased by Los Blancos for months now. However, according to reports from AS, the youngster failed his medical due to a rumoured hip problem.

Nevertheless, the thirteen-time Champions League winners aren’t giving up on their man just yet. Real Madrid have now seemingly booked a second medical on June 12 to conduct more comprehensive tests on Mendy’s problems. An all-clear from the medical department then would allow the Frenchman to complete his move to Santiago Bernabeu.