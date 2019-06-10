Reports: Real Madrid list out final conditions to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

With the summer transfer window now in full swing, clubs all around Europe, big and small, have started targetting and even signing players who they think can improve their squad for the next season. And Real Madrid’s interest in Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a big fan of the French World Cup-winning midfielder, who is now the club’s top target after completing Eden Hazard’s signing. However, United have quoted a huge sum of €170 million for him, which Madrid are not willing to pay.

Reports from Diario Gol, however, claim that Florentino Perez is willing to include outcast Gareth Bale in the deal. Their final proposal is of €50 million plus Bale in exchange for Pogba, which Perez has informed the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola of.

Now the ball is in Manchester United’s court and whether they think that on-boarding another ageing player with astronomical wages helps their cause or not!