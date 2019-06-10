Reports: Atletico Madrid star wants to snub PSG & join Manchester United in the summer

The summer transfer window is now in full swing and all big and small European clubs have started strengthening their side for the upcoming season. Manchester United have completed their first signing as well.

Along with the imports, the English giants are set to lose out on some star players as well and David de Gea could be one of them. The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with a reported transfer sum of £60m-£75m being thrown around.

Naturally, if the move materialises, Manchester United will have to find a worthy replacement and who better than Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak to take up De Gea’s spot. The Atletico shot-stopper, as reported by ESPN, is willing to snub PSG in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

Oblak is reportedly a boyhood United fan and would love to join the English giants when they come calling. It remains to be seen whether De Gea leaves for Paris or not and if he does, seems like United have a great replacement ready.