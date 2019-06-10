Gnabry convinced Manchester City star Sane would be a big hit for Bayern

Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Germany team-mate Serge Gnabry would love to have him at the Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry would love to welcome Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich – with their special handshake.

Manchester City winger Sane has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions after seeing his regular starting spot come under pressure over the closing weeks of the season.

They appear the club most likely to prise Sane away from the Etihad Stadium should City decide the 23-year-old is an expendable talent, although president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt on the prospect of affording such a deal.

Bayern are parting company with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with the departure of the veteran wingers leaving a gap in Niko Kovac’s squad to be filled.

Gnabry has established himself as a threat from a wide role, and he would be thrilled to see Germany team-mate Sane also head to the Allianz Arena.

“I say hello to him with a special handshake,” said Gnabry, when asked about Sane being linked to Bayern. “I’ve already asked him about this topic, but he is the only one who can tell us what will happen.

“I would love to have him in my team. We are getting along really well, also off the pitch.”

Speaking at Germany’s press conference on Monday, Gnabry added: “He would help any team and it’s very fun for me to play with him.

“He would be a gain for Bayern Munich.”

Gnabry is at the end of his first full season with Bayern’s first team and admitted it has been a sapping campaign.

“I’m so ready to go on holidays,” he said. “This season was quite tough, as we played a lot of games.

“I missed a couple of games towards the end, due to injuries.

“But overall, I am happy about meeting the expectations, which is most important to me.

“I was also happy about getting a lot of minutes and receiving that trust in my first year at Bayern. I just try to improve every day and to help the team.”