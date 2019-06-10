Reports: Manchester United ready to pay David de Gea to leave club this summer

Manchester United have a big summer ahead of them. The Red Devils are looking to rebuild from scratch, after finishing outside the top six yet again. And in the process, the Old Trafford outfit is willing to let several players move. One of those players is David de Gea, who the club are willing to pay to leave this summer.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are willing to pay David de Gea £20 Million to leave this summer, rather than wait and leave on a free next year. The Spaniard has been attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, and according to previous reports, was even told to wait till January by the Parisian outfit.

De Gea is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United, with an extension looking unlikely at the moment. If the Spaniard indeed stays at the club without renewing his contract, he would become eligible to sign a pre-contract with the club of his choice next January.

As such, reports from the English publication state that the Red Devils are willing to pay their star goalkeeper to leave now, rather than wait six more months. The club stands to make upwards of £60 Million from De Gea’s sale, provided that he leaves in the next three months.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; It is previously unheard of, that a club is willing to pay one of their star players to leave. However, Manchester United are right to worry about the Spaniard, who they may end up losing for nothing after the turn of the year. As such, the club may resort to desperate tactics, such as dividing the transfer fee in between themselves and the player.