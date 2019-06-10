Reports: Manchester United to offer star new £130,000-a-week contract

Manchester United have already announced their first signing of the summer transfer window – Daniel James from Swansea City. And along with that, they are preparing to offer their current squad players new contracts as well.

The club had revealed last week that Spanish midfielder Juan Mata was offered a new contract but the former Chelsea star is yet to take a decision on it. And now reports are emerging that Jesse Lingard will be given a new deal as well.

According to reports in The Sun, manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer thinks of Lingard as an essential part of the squad and wants to tie him up on a longer contract. The English winger scored four goals and made two assists in the Premier League this season and was some way off from what the fans and team management wanted out of him.

However, now it seems that he will be offered a new contract instead, which would see him earn £130,000-a-week. Not sure how the Manchester United fans would think about this report!