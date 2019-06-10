Reports: Former World Cup winner and goalkeeping legend in talks to return to childhood club

According to reports, Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is set to make a sensational return to his boyhood club Parma. The 41-year-old star recently bid adieu to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain after serving one full season with them.

Buffon had a mediocre 2018-19 season, making only 25 appearances for the Parisians and keeping just nine clean sheets. The former World Cup winner is understandably past his prime but is yet to think about hanging up his boots.

According to Football Italia, Buffon is considering a move to Serie A club Parma, where he spent many of his formative years as a young goalkeeper – from 1991 to 1995 with their youth team and from 1995 to 2001 with their senior team. In 2001, Buffon joined Juventus where he went on to spend a lion’s share of his career until leaving for PSG in 2018.

Buffon is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in World Football, having won nine Serie A titles (all with Juventus), one Serie B title (with Juventus), five Coppa Italia titles (four with Juventus, on with Parma), six Supercoppa Italiana cups (five with Juventus, one with Parma), one Ligue 1 title and one French Super Cup(both with PSG) and last but not the least, the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; A return to Parma will potentially bring Buffon’s career to a full circle, but according to various reports, he is still uncertain about what his next destination is. A deal for him could hence go either way, at the moment.