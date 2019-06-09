Reports: Manchester United offer £60million for Premier League defender after previous bid was rejected

As per the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United will bid £60million for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after their previous bid of over £40million was rejected.

The 21-year old right-back was one of Crystal Palace’s best performers in the 2018-19 season, finishing his campaign with 39 appearances in total – 35 of which came in the Premier League. Apart from shining brilliantly in defence, Wan-Bissaka made four assists as well.

The England youngster’s remarkable performances resulted in Manchester United naming him as a main transfer target for the summer. Earlier this month, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer made his first move for the player, only to be turned down by The Eagles.

And now, according to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are ready to bid around £60million for the right-back – about £20million more than their previous bid. The English news agency further adds that Crystal Palace are desperate to keep hold of him, but a new bid might force them to part ways with him.

Wan-Bissaka is currently with the England Under-21 squad preparing for the European Championships to be held in Italy and San Marino, starting 16 June. His contract with Palace runs until 2022, but based on his desire to leave Selhurst Park this summer, Palace may sell the star, according to The Telegraph.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This deal could go both ways at the moment – £60million is indeed a mouth-watering offer for the right-back and Crystal Palace may consider selling him to pocket the amount. At the same time, United reportedly have a few other right-backs in their transfer radar as well and they may hence consider for cheaper alternatives.