Reports: Atletico Madrid target PSG attacker as Antoine Griezmann replacement

It is already known that Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann will leave the club this summer. According to reports, the La Liga club have identified Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani as the replacement for the departing Frenchman.

Earlier on Saturday, Griezmann had revealed that his future is not at Atletico Madrid. He had also announced that he will name his new club soon as he is already aware of where he will play next season. In an update to the above situation, Sport, via Sky Sports reveals that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France has apparently reached an agreement to join PSG this summer. The forward was expected to join Atletico’s La Liga rivals Barcelona but has opted to move to the Ligue 1 club instead, as per the English news agency.

It is Sky Sports that also reports that the Spanish club’s replacement choice for the 28-year-old is Edinson Cavani who is one of the biggest names in PSG’s squad at the moment. According to the news agency, the arrival of Griezmann at PSG has made the Uruguayan accept the offer for a switch to the Spanish league.

As a result, there are chances that both transfers are fused into a single deal. Though Griezmann is currently valued at around €150million, Sport reports that PSG may end up buying him for €90million, with Cavani acting as a makeweight for the remaining transfer fee.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; This is a deal that benefits both clubs – while Cavani could become one of the biggest names at Atletico Madrid where he will not run the risk of being overshadowed by players like Neymar or Mbappe, Griezmann can fulfil his dream of pursuing his career at a place that is very familiar to him, Paris being his hometown.