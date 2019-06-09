Reports: Real Madrid reveal their price for Mateo Kovacic

Spanish giants Real Madrid have started their summer transfer window operations in style, signing Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard in the first week of June. They are also ready to sell a few of their current squad members – Mateo Kovacic being one of them.

The Croatian star is a three-time Champions League winner and a one-time La Liga winner with Real Madrid but spent the 2018-19 season with Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him on loan for a period of one year. The loan deal will end on 30 June 2019 and Kovacic will return to Real Madrid immediately afterwards.

However, Los Blancos are not keen to let him stay as he has been deemed surplus of requirements, even as manager Zinedine Zidane plans a massive squad overhaul ahead of next season.

According to AS, Real Madrid have named their asking price for the 25-year old – the Spanish news agency claims that the Merengues want at least €50million for him, despite the fact that he does not have much to prove about his own quality, considering the sub-par performances that he delivered for Chelsea last season. Kovacic made 51 club appearances for the Blues in 2018-19, but all he could muster was two Premier League assists.

Rumours suggest that Kovacic’s former club Inter Milan are interested in signing him while Chelsea is also interested in converting his loan-move to a permanent transfer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid are looking to execute a massive squad overhaul in the summer and they have already signed Jovic and Hazard – both being fairly expensive transfers as well. Therefore, quite understandably, they will be keen to recoup some of the money they lost in the above-mentioned transfers by selling players like Kovacic who have little to no place in the Real Madrid squad at the moment.