Reports: Premier League giants offer surprising loan deal for unsettled Real Madrid star

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United will try to sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale on a surprising loan move, as they are not willing to pay his asking price of £75million.

It is no secret that the Spanish club wants to get rid of the Welshman as he is not a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season. Earlier this week, Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea and that further reduces Bale’s chances of remaining at Madrid.

Real Madrid hence tabled an asking price of £75million for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger, but very few clubs are prepared to sign him at such a high price.

At €101million (as per Transfermarkt), Bale’s was the world’s most expensive transfer in football history back in 2013 when he joined the La Liga outfit. Injuries and serious dips in form have plagued the 29-year-old ever since then. The 2018-19 season was no different, with the star playing 42 games and managing just 14 goals and six assists from them.

However, according to reports in the Daily Mail, Manchester United are ready to sign the winger but they are still not prepared to match Madrid’s £75million price. As an alternative option, United is interested in signing him on a season-long loan – and they are willing to pay the Spaniards a sum of £25million to facilitate the deal.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This is by far the best option for both Real Madrid and Manchester United in the case of Gareth Bale. The Welshman has a huge wage bracket and United will ideally take care of his wage-situation instead of Madrid. The Red Devils meanwhile, will manage to get him on a fairly cheap price. It is a win-win situation and the sooner both the clubs understand it the better.