Reports: Premier League minnows handed huge boost in signing Barcelona defender

Word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants Barcelona are trying to offload defender Jean-Clair Todibo and that Premier League minnows Watford are the frontrunners to sign him.

Barcelona are preparing for the potential purchase of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, who they consider as their No.1 priority signing this summer. The Catalans’ current central defensive options include Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen and Todibo, out of which Pique and Lenglet are the only first-choice options for manager Ernesto Valverde at the moment. With the arrival of de Ligt, Barcelona feels that they can offload at least Umtiti and Todibo to make room for more transfers in midfield or attack.

Watford, meanwhile, are preparing for yet another Premier League season after finishing eleventh in the 2018-19 season. They are keen to make an impact in the transfer window – and defenders are on the top of their shopping wishlist.

According to Sport.es, Gino Pozzo the owner of Watford and Filipo Giraldi the club’s sporting director met with Barcelona’s representatives to consider a sale for the former Toulouse defender, on Saturday. The Spanish news agency further reported that the Premier League club was willing to explore all possible kinds of deals – both loan offers and permanent transfers – for the Frenchman.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Watford are already well known for identifying young talent and nurturing them well – and Todibo could very well be the next person to make it big after joining the English side. A deal is very much on the cards as the former Toulouse player has barely attracted other European clubs this summer.