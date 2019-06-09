Unsettled FIFA World Cup winner reveals that he knows where he will play next season

Atletico Madrid superstar and FIFA World Cup 2018 winner Antoine Griezmann has made it clear that he will leave the La Liga club this summer, while also admitting that he is aware of which club he will join next season.

Speaking to French news agency Telefoot, Griezmann requested his fans to stay patient as he will announce his move to a new club soon. He further added that he is aware of the sacrifices he has to make, in order to join the new club.

⚠Exclu Téléfoot, @AntoGriezmann évoque son avenir : "Je sais où je veux aller, et les sacrifices que je dois faire pour y arriver. Je demande juste un tout petit de patience. Dès que je pourrais le dire, ce sera avec plaisir". #Téléfoot pic.twitter.com/SFHGanZVA7 — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) June 9, 2019

“I know where I want to go, and the sacrifices I have to make to get there. All I’m just asking for from the fans is just a little patience. As soon as I can say it, I’ll do it with pleasure,” Antoine Griezmann said.

Atletico Madrid finished second in the La Liga behind champions Barcelona, but they did not have many positives to take away from the 2018-19 season in general. They were also knocked out of the Champions League in a humiliating fashion in the quarter-finals stage, losing 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first-leg 2-0.

As an individual, Griezmann had a mediocre season, finishing his 2018-19 campaign with 21 goals and ten assists from 48 club appearances. He arrived into the season in style, winning the FIFA World Cup with France in Russia and scoring four goals from seven matches, but his form began to dip slowly as the year progressed.

The 28-year-old was linked to Barcelona since last summer but a move failed to take off in 2018. This time again, Griezmann is linked to the Catalan giants while a few other top European clubs – Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Manchester United, and so on – have also expressed interest in him over the past couple of weeks.

With his latest statement of his as mentioned above, the French star can be expected to reveal his new club in the days to come.