Reports: Real Madrid players unhappy that new signing Eden Hazard could earn as much as Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s latest acquisition Eden Hazard has in-built clauses in his contract that could see him make as much money as Cristiano Ronaldo does at Juventus.

Real Madrid recently announced that they had signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five year deal. The transfer fee for the deal is believed to be €100 million, with Madrid liable to pay a further €67 million in bonuses per the BBC.

However, Diario Gol reports that there are bonuses attached to the Belgian’s weekly wages as well, which could see him earn up to a massive €30 million a year as salary – putting him on par with what Cristiano Ronaldo currently makes at Juventus according to Forbes.

The report also states that the likes of Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, who have been waiting for a new contract, weren’t best pleased when they heard about the newcomer’s huge pay packet.

Eden Hazard, 28, boasted of one of Europe’s best goal involvement stats in 2018/19 with 21 goals and 17 assists in 52 games. He joins Real Madrid as part of a massive summer overhaul alongside Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic.

Names like Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have also been linked with the Merengues as they look to refurbish an ageing squad that ended the season without domestic or continental success.