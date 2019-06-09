Reports: Manchester City to beat Manchester United to two transfer targets

Premier League Champions Manchester City boast of one of the best squads in all of Europe, but manager Pep Guardiola does not mind a few upgrades. As per the latest reports, the Sky Blues are ready to beat arch-rivals Manchester United to the signing of Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix and English defender Harry Maguire.

According to Dailystar, Harry Maguire is one of the most important players in his current club Leicester City and manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in selling him, but that has not stopped Guardiola from expressing interest in the center-back.

Manchester City’s current central defensive options include John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi. Kompany will leave the club this summer while Otamendi’s future is still yet to be ascertained. In the meantime, Stones and Laporte are the only centre-backs available to Guardiola on a long-term basis and he hence wants to bring Maguire into his team as a successor to Kompany.

The former Champions League-winning manager is also looking for reinforcements in midfield. Reports suggest that Leroy Sane may be on his way to Bayern Munich in the summer, while the likes of David Silva and Fernandinho are arguably past their prime.

Dailystar reports that the former Barcelona manager has hence shortlisted Joao Felix from Benfica as an alternative. The 19-year-old had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, helping Benfica to the Primeira Liga title in Portugal, scoring 15 goals in the competition. He also led them to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals this season.

The above new reports spell trouble for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer, who has both Maguire and Felix on his shopping list for the summer, according to reports. The Red Devils themselves are in need for a massive squad overhaul this summer, after a disappointing season where they finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby also losing out on a Champions League berth for next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Manchester City are definitely ahead of Manchester United when it comes to signing both players, given their Champions League qualification. The realization that playing with Manchester City might give them a better shot at winning titles will understandably lead the players to sign with the Sky Blues rather than the Red Devils.