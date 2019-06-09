Reports: Atletico Madrid to target Manchester United star with money generated from Antoine Griezmann sale

Diego Simeone wants to make an audacious move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba with the cash that the club would receive from the sale of Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon reports that Atletico Madrid are the latest club to line up a bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as they look to pip rivals Real Madrid and Ligue 1 giants PSG to his signature.

The funds for the deal, which will reportedly cost at least €100 million, will be generated by the sale of Antoine Griezmann. The World Cup winner expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season with Barcelona expected to make a move for him.

For his part Paul Pogba is actively listening to offers from other clubs according to the report. The midfielder hsa been disillusioned with life at Manchester United from Jose Mourinho’s second season, leading to a massive fallout between manager and player in his third.

Eventually, Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed under whom Pogba enjoyed a mini-resurgence.

He finished the season with 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances – his best goalscoring and goal involvement season to date. As such, it comes as little surprise that Diego Simeone wants to build his next Atletico Madrid project around the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Paul Pogba did not thrive under Jose Mourinho, who required him to track back to defend as well. As such, it wouldn’t make sense signing for Atletico Madrid as he would be asked to do the same by Diego Simeone.