Reports: Real Madrid to beat Barcelona to signing of 20-year-old La Liga talent

Real Madrid are on the cusp of finalizing a deal for Real Zaragoza midfieler Alberto Toro after Barcelona’s offer was rejected.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid president is nearing agreement with Real Zaragoza for their 20-year-old midfielder Alberto Toro.

The deal is said to cost Madrid between €6 to 9 million.

Alberto Toro has made 30 appearances for Zaragoza this season and notched up 2 goals and 2 assists. The report states that Real Madrid are likely to sign him and immediately loan him back to Zaragoza for one more season so that he can continue his development.

Real Madrid fans have mixed opinions about their new signing, Eden Hazard

Barcelona, the report states, failed in their bid to land the player as they only offered €3 million by way of transfer fees. They also proposed that he play for Barca ‘B’ for a season, which did not sit well with the player who wants to be in and around La Liga.

A number of other clubs from around the world, namely Espanyol, Real Betis, Sevilla, Valencia, Osasuna, Real Sociedad, Levante, Villareal, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Monaco and Torino are said to be interested in the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It makes sense that the player will choose Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona if the clubs made the respective offers that the report suggests they did.