Reports: Manchester United willing to spend big on two players from same Premier League club

Manchester United are reportedly willing to spend big for two of Leicester City’s players – James Maddison and Harry Macguire.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are willing to splash the cash on the English duo as they press on with their transfer business.

The report states that the club has sanctioned a marked change in their transfer policy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they commit more to investing in youth.

The change in approach has seen them make 21-year-old Daniel James from Swansea their first summer recruitment, with a bid for Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also in the pipeline.

However, the club hasn’t shied away from purchasing proven talent as they are reported to be close to sealing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as well.

The club is targeting Harry Macguire as a solution to its long standing centre back problems and James Maddison as an attacking option, since the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are expected to leave in the transfer window.

However, there is an understanding that Leicester will not part with either player on the cheap and that Manchester United will have to spend big to secure their services, according to the report.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Manchester United had the chance to purchase Harry Macguire last summer and passed up on it. It’s hard to conceive they will be in the market for him again this time around.