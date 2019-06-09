Griezmann: I know where I’ll be playing next season

Antoine Griezmann knows his next destination as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann said he knows where he will be playing next season amid links to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Griezmann will leave Atletico Madrid after five years and the French World Cup winner is reportedly destined for Barca.

While Griezmann, Atletico and Barcelona have remained tight-lipped, the 28-year-old star forward seems to have his mind made up.

“I know where I’ll be playing next season,” Griezmann, who has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United told Telematin.

“I can only say that it will not be Miami.”

Fier d’être français Alain Mounic / L’Équipe pic.twitter.com/nuve8X5N9b — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 4, 2019

Griezmann – on international duty with France – joined Atletico from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2014.

Since arriving, Griezmann has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.