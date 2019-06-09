Reports: Unwanted Real Madrid star tells club he refuses to leave

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been told that he can leave the club, but has informed them that he intends to go nowhere.

It has been reported numerous times that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t rate Gareth Bale and wants him gone in the summer transfer window.

However, amid rumours of a potential move to Manchester United as part of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba, AS reports that the Welshman has informed the club of his decision to stay put in Madrid next season.

Bale has reportedly told the club directors personally that he has no intention of leaving the club in the summer as his family is extremely settled in Madrid.

Real Madrid fans have mixed opinions about their new signing, Eden Hazard

That leaves the Spanish club with a situation of accomodating a player on high wages but one who will not be in the primary plans of manager Zinedine Ziadne.

Especially with the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Jovic, Real Madrid appeared well stocked in the forward positions for the upcoming season, probably relegating Bale to a bit part role in the squad.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; If Bale’s family is well settled in Madrid , it makes sense for him to see out his contract at the club – especially because other clubs may not be able to afford his wages.