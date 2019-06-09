Reports: Manchester United make ‘substantial bid’ for Premier League defender

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they look to replace Antonio Valencia.

Sky Sports reports that United have made a ‘substantial bid’ for 21-year-old Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they seek to bring in more additions following the signing of Swansea winger Daniel James.

The move comes on the back of club captain and right back Antonio Valencia leaving upon the end of his contract at the club.

However, Wan-Bissaka is not expected to come cheap as he still has 3 years left on his Crystal Palace contract.

Manchester United recently announced their first signing of the summer in another 21-year-old, Daniel James. It is reported that they are expected to follow that up with the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s midfield extraordinaire Bruno Fernandes after the UEFA Nations League finals.

United are reportedly targetting homegrown, British talents as part of a new transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and this move for the England U-21 international Wan-Bissaka fits right into that.

The fullback turned out 39 times for Crystal Palace this past season and provided 4 assists.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Manchester United targeting Wan-Bissaka fits right into the narrative of opting for young, British talent ahead of marquee, ready-made signings. There could be a lot of truth to this.