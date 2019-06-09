Reports: Manchester United has ‘closed the deal’ for next big summer signing after Daniel James

Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of sealing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as they seek to press on with their transfer window.

Pierto Banzano Prota, journalist at RossineriaRadio, tweeted out that the English giants had ‘practically closed the deal’ for the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon hot on the heels of confirming the Daniel James transfer from Swansea.

The news comes on the back of reports that United were in advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon and that they are prepared to announce the player on the back of the UEFA Nations League finals between Portugal and Netherlands – a match in which he is likely to start.

Fernandes, 24, has had a fantastic season in terms of goal returns, with 32 goals and 18 assists from midfield in just 53 appearances.

Manchester United are interested in him in order to shore up their midfield options on the back of Ander Herrera’s departure on a free and Marouane Fellaini’s move to China earlier this year.

It is rumoured that Paul Pogba may be on his way out of the club as well, given the intensive interest expressed in him from both Real Madrid and Juventus.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Bruno Fernandes is a free-scoring midfielder who can only add depth and dimension to a Manchester United midfield in need of repair. The move makes sense for both player and club.