Bologna secure Mihajlovic to three-year deal

Sinisa Mihajlovic has signed a new three-year deal to commit his future to Bologna, ending speculation he could leave the Serie A club.

Mihajlovic agreed a deal until the end of the campaign – with the option of another year – when he replaced Filippo Inzaghi at the end of January.

Bologna recorded a vital 1-0 win at Inter in his first match in charge and they ended the campaign strongly, finishing 10th in the table after a run of two defeats in 12 games.

That upturn in form led to reports Mihajlovic could be a target for managerless Roma, Lazio and even champions Juventus, while he was also linked with a return to AC Milan.

But Mihajlovic is staying put at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara after signing a new contract, with the news announced on Saturday.

“I’m happy,” he told the club’s official website. “I really wanted to stay at Bologna because the club has an ambitious project and a fantastic group has formed over the past months and the fans have always supported us.

“We’re working in perfect harmony with the chairman and directors to reinforce our squad. The foundations are there for excellent results.”

Mihajlovic started his managerial career with Bologna in 2008 and has also had spells in charge of Serie A sides Sampdoria and Torino.