National teammate and Barcelona star gives hint on Matthijs de Ligt’s future

On Thursday, Netherlands qualified for the finals of the UEFA Nations League by defeating England 3-1 in the semi-finals. Speaking after the game, Netherlands’ goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen lauded teammate Matthijs de Ligt, also adding that a Barcelona move is quite possible for the youngster.

After Marcus Rashford gave England a lead by scoring from the spot in the 32nd minute, de Ligt equalized for the Dutch in the 73rd minute and took the game to extra-time. A Kyle Walker own-goal and a calm finish from Quincy Promes ensured a win for Netherlands. After the match, Cillessen responded to a host of questions by the reporters.

The Barcelona goalkeeper was asked if de Ligt will join the Catalans in the summer, to which he replied that he had, in fact, discussed the move with the 19-year-old but the final decision was de Ligt’s.

“I sat down with him to talk about all his options, but the same as I did with Frenkie [de Jong], I told him that the decision belongs to him. Matthijs is a good boy and he knows what he has to do,” Cillessen was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

He was further asked if the AFC Ajax star had approached him for advice regarding the move, and he replied: “I talked to him, but I told him that I could not make the decision for him, he knows what he has to do. I can only talk good things about Barca because it’s a great club and I have a great feeling with Barca”.

Matthijs de Ligt had an excellent 2018-19 campaign with Ajax and led them to a domestic double. Ajax also reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals this year, defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.