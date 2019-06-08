Reports: Jose Mourinho in talks to join former World Cup winners as new manager

According to reports, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is all set to take a break from managing clubs and join the Brazil national football team to become their new boss.

Soccer Link reports, via Tribal Football that the Portuguese manager has been contacted by the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF – Brazil Football Federation) with an invitation to take charge at the helm of the team.

The current manager of the team is Tite, who will be leading them to the Copa America 2019 scheduled to begin on 14th June. Should the Canaries flop in the tournament, Tite will be axed and Mourinho – who has previously managed the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid – will succeed the Brazilian to the role.

It is a well-known fact that Jose Mourinho is not the one to turn down challenges and Tribal Football reports that he acknowledges the invitation from Brazil in the same manner. However, he has already revealed that he would prefer a return to club football rather than manage national teams – especially because the next major competition – the FIFA World Cup in 2022 – is three years away.

Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers in world football at the moment, with as many as 25 title triumphs over the course of his career. He won the Champions League twice – with Porto in 2003-04 and Inter Milan in 2009-10. He has also won the league title in four different countries – Portugal (Porto – twice), England (Chelsea – thrice), Italy (Inter Milan – twice) and Spain (Real Madrid).