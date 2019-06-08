Reports: Ligue 1 striker chooses £70m move to Bayern Munich instead of Manchester United and Liverpool

In a major blow to Manchester United and Liverpool in the transfer market, one of the hottest young talents in Europe has reportedly decided to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The Mirror are reporting that Nicolas Pepe has made his decision regarding his future, and has chosen Bayern Munich as his destination of choice for the future.

Pepe has been prolific for Lille in Ligue 1, and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the continent as a result, with United and Liverpool also a part of that list.

However, the report suggests that Bayern Munich have been given the nod by the striker, and it could prove to be quite a lucrative deal in the end.

It is being reported that Pepe could be sold by Lille for £70m to Bayern Munich, which may be part of the reason why the move to the Bavarians seemed so attractive.

Pepe scored 22 goals in all competitions in the previous season for Lille, and was wanted by both Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United, to help beef up their respective attacks.

However, Munich have managed to, at least according to the report, land the promising striker.