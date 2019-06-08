Reports: Real Madrid willing to offer Gareth Bale to Manchester United for £130million-rated superstar

Real Madrid may have already completed the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, but they are in no mood to stop just yet. They are now willing to offer Gareth Bale to Manchester United in exchange for one superstar.

The Mirror are reporting that Madrid are planning an audacious move to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, with manager Zinedine Zidane very keen to get him on board at Los Blancos.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United present and past – Paul Pogba & Patrice Evra celebrate in the stands

The report suggests that Gareth Bale could be used as a makeweight to ensure that United feel they have enough, and would hence be willing to part ways with Pogba.

However, the Red Devils are asking for a reported £130million for the Frenchman, and since the Spanish giants don’t want to spend that sort of money just yet, they would be willing to let Bale join Old Trafford instead.

Real Madrid training: goals galore for Gareth Bale and co.

Bale has struggled under Zidane’s management at the Santiago Bernabeu, and looks set for a departure from the club this summer transfer window, and United have been linked with the Welshman for a few seasons now.

With Hazard already at Real, perhaps Pogba now wants to join the Belgian and could possibly push for the deal to take place as well.