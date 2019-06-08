Reports: Paul Pogba’s ‘unacceptable’ terms that make Real Madrid transfer impossible

Word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba continues to be a key transfer target for Real Madrid, but a deal continues to look impossible thanks to the player’s “unacceptable” terms.

Real Madrid are moving fast through the transfer window, in an attempt to get their signings in early as per the request of manager Zinedine Zidane, claims French publication L’Equipe. The Spanish giants have already confirmed the summer signings of striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Eden Hazard from Chelsea, with Eder Militao set to arrive from FC Porto and Rodrygo Goes from FC Santos.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, Pogba is also considered a ‘priority’ by Zidane as per SportWitness, but a deal is still very far away. L’Equipe reports, via SportWitness that state Los Blancos believe that the terms dictated by the Frenchman are “unacceptable” and therefore a transfer is “very complicated”.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are yet to agree on a transfer fee for their midfielder as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains reluctant to part ways with him. Even in case the Red Devils finally agree to the transfer, they are definitely going to look for a profit on what they paid Juventus for him, back in 2016.

As a result, the English news agency says that the World Champion may have to agree to a lesser wage than what he earns at Old Trafford at the moment – in case he wants to make the switch to the Spanish capital.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Real Madrid have already made two high-profile signings this summer and they have a bunch of other positions in their lineup which need major revamps. On such an occasion, it is indeed unlikely that they will spend another fortune to try and sign Pogba.