Reports: Dates announced for Premier League manager to leave club and join Serie A giants

According to reports, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will no longer continue at the Premier League club. He will be allowed to leave the Blues next week and become the new manager of Serie A giants Juventus.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea has told Sarri that they will not stand in his way after he told the management that he wants to return to Italy after a single season in England.

The former Napoli manager had a fairly good 2018-19 season as he led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League. That helped them qualify for next season’s Champions League as well. In addition, the Londoners also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, where they lost to Manchester City on penalties.

Most importantly, Sarri helped Chelsea finish the year on a high as they won the UEFA Europa League title, defeating Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the finals.

The 60-year-old’s contract with the club ends only on 2020 June – with the option of an additional year if deemed necessary – but a few issues with some players and the management apparently discouraged him from staying any longer, according to Sky Sports. Sarri notably had a big tiff with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during the Carabao Cup finals, when the Spaniard refused to get substituted, leaving the manager in a fit of rage.

While the situation with Arrizabalaga was solved in the days that followed, it was just one of the many incidents that happened between Sarri and the players, reports the English news agency.

They further add that he is also finding it hard to cope with the English conditions and wants to reunite with his family who is still in Italy.

According to reports, he is set to become the Juventus manager once he reaches his home country. At Turin, he will be replacing Massimiliano Allegri who left the Serie A champions at the end of this season.