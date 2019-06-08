Reports: Premier League winger, not Daniel James, was Manchester United’s first choice signing

Manchester United sealed the deal for Swansea’s young winger Daniel James, but he wasn’t the clubs first choice signing for the vacant right wing position.

Evening Standard reports that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser as his first choice winger signing, but had to settle for Daniel James in the end.

The reason for this, according to the article, is that Bournemouth quoted more than £40 million for the player – a fee that United thought was too excessive.

As a result, they ended up choosing the cheaper and younger alternative in Daniel James, who they reportedly purchased for £18 million.

The report also claims that Solskjaer is frustrated at the overpricing of British talent, especially when Manchester United is involved. United is interested in Jadon Sancho, Sean Longstaff, Nathan Collins, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Macguire but have been rebuffed by the price tags quoted by some of the clubs.

For instance, Crystal Palace are demanding £50 million for Wan-Bissaka while Manchester United are prepared to pay only half of that. It was also a similar disparity in valuation that led the club to move for Daniel James instead of Ryan Fraser.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While the overpricing of British talent bit rings true, especially when Manchester United is involved, the Ryan Fraser link seems left field and not something reported on before.