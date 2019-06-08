Reports: Real Madrid close in on €113 million worth second Galactico signing after Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are pressing on with their transfer business after confirming the Eden Hazard deal and have Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen in their crosshairs next.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid are closing in on signing Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen next after confirming that Eden Hazard has signed a 5-year deal with them.

The report states that Club president Florentino Perez has always been of the opinion they should be signing Eriksen over Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and has been in touch with Tottenham since prior to the Champions League finals.

Real were initially prepared to offer €80 million for the player whose contract is up next year but Tottenham were holding out for €180 million, before lowering their demands to €150 million. The Spanish club was unwilling to meet that asking price.

However, since the player himself stated his desire to leave in the summer and pursue a new challenge, the clubs have reportedly been drawn back to the negotiation table to try and trash out a deal.

According to the report, Tottenham have now agreed to part ways with the Danish playmaker for €113 million and Florentino Perez feels that a deal can be reached between the clubs.

A potential agreement would see Eriksen join Real Madrid as their next big summer signing after Eden Hazard.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Christian Eriksen has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham – which could be a major factor in forcing the club to come to terms with Real Madrid.