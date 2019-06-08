Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is relishing the chance to reunite with Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Welcome to the best club in the world”. That was Thibaut Courtois’ message after Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid.

Hazard joined LaLiga giants Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year deal on Friday for a fee that could reportedly rise to €140million.

The Belgium international attacker won two Premier League titles and as many Europa League crowns during his time at Chelsea, where he played alongside Courtois before the star goalkeeper left for Madrid in 2018-19.

And Courtois welcomed Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu via social media as the Belgian duo prepare to reunite in Madrid.

“Welcome to the best club in the world!!! @hazardeden10 @realmadrid,” Courtois wrote on Twitter.

Hazard – who led Chelsea to Europa League glory this season – is the fourth new arrival at Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year-old follows Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes to the Spanish capital club, with Madrid also reportedly eyeing Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy, Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.