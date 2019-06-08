Reports: Barcelona flop hands in a transfer request; to be valued at €90 million

Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave in the summer.

Despite being purchased for a sum that can rise up to €160 million, it is reported that Barcelona will be looking to cut their losses with the player and allow him to depart for as low as €90 million.

Coutinho has featured quite heavily for the club this past season as they won the La Liga, making 34 appearances in the competition and 54 overall – which is 4 more than even Lionel Messi.

However, unlike the Argentinian wizard who has 51 goals and 22 assists to show, Coutinho’s goal returns are quite weak, having only managed to score 11 goals and assist 5 more all season.

A host of teams including Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and PSG are said to be interested in the services of the former Liverpool man as he looks to leave the Catalan club in the transfer window.

Brought in as a replacement for Andres Iniesta, it is safe to say that it hasn’t quite worked out for the soon to be 27-year-old Brazilian at the Nou Camp.