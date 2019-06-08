Attacker offered a surprise new deal as Manchester United release 15 players

Manchester United have offered a new deal to Juan Mata in the hopes of persuading the Spaniard to stay even as they announce a release list comprising of 15 names.

The English giants are pressing on with transfer business on the back of the Daniel James signing as they announced the names of 15 outgoing players from the club – a list conspicuous with the absence of Juan Mata.

Mata, 31, has a contract that expires at the of this month but has reportedly been offered an extension, according to Evening Standard.

The Spaniard has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in the recently concluded season, though only managing to find the net 6 times in those games.

The report states that he has yet to make a decision if he will stay at the club despite being offered new terms.

Meanwhile, Manchester United announce the departures of 15 players from the club including that of Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and James Wilson.

Here are the names of the players released:

Millen Baars, Josh Bohui, Zak Dearnley, Callum Gribbin, Ander Herrera, DJ Buffonge, Matthew Olosunde, Regan Poole, Thomas Sang, James Thompson, Antonio Valencia Tyrell Warren, Callum Whelan, Matty Willock, James Wilson

Apart from this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also actively looking to move on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, according to the report.