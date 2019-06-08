Real Madrid complete signing of Chelsea star Hazard

After much speculation, Eden Hazard has completed his switch from Chelsea to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard has completed his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid from Chelsea.

The Spanish giants confirmed the signing of the Belgium international on a five-year deal on Friday.

Hazard has been a long-term target for Madrid and hinted after last year’s World Cup he planned to leave Chelsea.

But the 28-year-old stayed at Stamford Bridge for another season, helping them to Europa League glory with a brace in the 4-1 final victory over Arsenal in Baku before revealing his intention to move on in the immediate aftermath.

The former Lille star won two Premier League titles and the Europa League twice with Chelsea, as well as an EFL Cup and FA Cup during his seven-year stint.

He joins Madrid as part of a squad overhaul by Zinedine Zidane that has already seen Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea said the move is subject to Hazard passing a medical with Madrid but wished the forward well on his move.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.

“He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with. We look forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.”