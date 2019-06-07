Napoli strengthen their defence by bringing in full-back

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has completed a move from Empoli to Napoli after impressing in Serie A during the 2018-19 season.
The 25-year-old scored five goals – including the winner against the Serie A runners-up in April – in 37 league appearances in the 2018-19 season.
Di Lorenzo’s move was made official on Friday with media reports in Italy suggesting he completed a medical last week.
“I’m happy about my new adventure at a prestigious club like Napoli,” he told his new team’s official website. “I can’t wait to start the new season and get to know my new team-mates.”
Di Lorenzo – who represented Italy at under-21 level twice in 2013 – was unable to prevent Empoli from suffering relegation on the final day of the campaign.
7 – Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (9) and Andrew Robertson (8) have been directly involved in more goals than Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 7 (5 goals and 2 assists) between defenders in the top-5 European Leagues in 2019. Arrow.#DiLorenzo pic.twitter.com/YAQKW3RFLf
