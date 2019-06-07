Napoli strengthen their defence by bringing in full-back

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has completed a move from Empoli to Napoli after impressing in Serie A during the 2018-19 season.

Napoli have confirmed the signing of right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Empoli.

The 25-year-old scored five goals – including the winner against the Serie A runners-up in April – in 37 league appearances in the 2018-19 season.

Di Lorenzo’s move was made official on Friday with media reports in Italy suggesting he completed a medical last week.

“I’m happy about my new adventure at a prestigious club like Napoli,” he told his new team’s official website. “I can’t wait to start the new season and get to know my new team-mates.”

Di Lorenzo – who represented Italy at under-21 level twice in 2013 – was unable to prevent Empoli from suffering relegation on the final day of the campaign.