Baines offered extension as Williams leaves Everton

Ashley Williams is following Phil Jagielka out of Everton, but Leighton Baines is on the verge of staying for another season.

Leighton Baines has been offered a 12-month extension at Everton but Ashley Williams will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Left-back Baines could extend his stay at Goodison Park to a 13th season after manager Marco Silva moved to keep the experienced former England international.

Signed from Wigan Athletic in 2007, the long-serving defender lost his place to Lucas Digne in 2018-19 and made just five Premier League starts.

Reports indicate Baines will take up the offer and bring an end to speculation linking him to Rangers.

Centre-back Williams, however, will not be returning to the Toffees.

The 34-year-old was sent on loan to Championship side Stoke City last season and follows fellow veteran Phil Jagielka out of the door.

Wales defender Williams made 73 appearances in all competitions for Everton following his arrival from Swansea City in 2016.

“Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the club,” the club said in a statement.