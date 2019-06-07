Reports: Real Madrid to wrap up fifth signing of the summer by next week

Real Madrid are working at a break-neck speed this summer and have already secured the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Luka Jovic. Los Blancos are also expected to complete a deal for Eden Hazard in the next few days, while the next signing could arrive as early as the following week.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid will complete the signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy by next week. The Frenchman will become the fifth signing of the Galacticos in this transfer window, following Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and soon to be confirmed, Eden Hazard.

Earlier rumours had claimed that Mendy’s move was in danger of breaking down, due to the Real Madrid medical staff finding a hip problem. However, the report from ESPN states that those rumours are way off the mark. They also state that the left-back is free to move to his new club post the international break, despite suggestions that the club may force him to go through another round of medical tests.

Meanwhile, Mendy will cost Real Madrid €55 million in transfer fees and will likely join as the understudy of Marcelo, with a view towards a first-team spot in the future.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; It seems Real Madrid will be done and dusted with their transfer plans as early as next week, with the signing of Ferland Mendy secured. The Frenchman has been linked with Los Blancos strongly in the past few weeks and is touted to move to the Bernabeu soon.