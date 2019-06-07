Reports: Serie A giants to swoop in for three Real Madrid stars this summer

According to various reports, Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested to sign three Real Madrid stars this summer. They have apparently contacted the Spanish side already, keen on enquiring about the three players, namely, Marco Asensio, Nacho and Matteo Kovacic.

Calciomercato reports that Inter Milan’s new manager Antonio Conte is keen on making improvements to his squad ahead of the next season. The Italian is interested in improvements in midfield and defence, in particular.

The Italian news agency further reports that Inter Milan Chief Executive Giuseppe Marotta and Sporting Director Piero Ausilio met with Real Madrid’s representatives on Thursday to discuss terms.

Giuseppe Marotta is known to have good relations with the La Liga giants. According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the meeting – which was held on Thursday – aimed at improving the understanding between both parties. It was during the same meeting that the club expressed interested in the above-mentioned Real Madrid players.

Real Madrid meanwhile, are keen on executing a massive squad overhaul in the summer, especially due to their disappointing trophyless 2018-19 campaign. Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane has already arranged for the signing of striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Eden Hazard is set to arrive from Chelsea in the days to come.

Inter Milan’s representatives were able to infer that the Spanish club are letting some player leave as well – the likes of Asensio, Kovacic and so on are expected to be offloaded in the summer, which is why they approached them with offers, as per the news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It is unlikely that Kovacic, Nacho and Asensio are present in Zidane’s plans for next season as he has already lined up replacements for them according to various sources. Hence, Inter Milan could prepare a deal for them this summer.