Reports: Manchester United identify Premier League midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have zeroed in on AS Monaco’s Youri Tielemans as a replacement to Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba joined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016, but despite playing three seasons with them, he is yet to impress the fans and United’s management. Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has also been subjected to offers from La Liga giants Real Madrid and is reportedly interested in a move to the Spanish capital.

Manchester United themselves had a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, finishing at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League and thereby failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League. As a result, their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in a major squad overhaul ahead of the next season.

Pogba is said to be an important part of Solskjaer’s plans and he is not interested to sell the 26-year-old.

But over the past few weeks, Real Madrid’s pursuit of the midfielder has grown incredibly strong and United have chosen to line up Youri Tielemans to replace their star player, according to the Independent.

Originally from the Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City. Though he returned to France at the end of the season, reports suggest that he is available from Monaco this summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; It is unlikely that Real Madrid will go ahead with their interest for Pogba this summer. As a result, he will be staying at Manchester United for the next season as well.