Reports: La Liga giants to sign World Champion and all-time goalkeeping legend as back-up choice

In what is most probably one of the most sensational transfer reports of this week, La Liga champions Barcelona are all set to offer goalkeeping legend, Gianluigi Buffon, a deal as their back-up choice between the sticks.

The former FIFA World Cup winner left Paris Saint Germain earlier this week, after completing a whole season with the club and also winning the French League in the process.

Buffon, who turned 41 in January, is one of the oldest players to remain in the game at the moment. He has shown no signs of retirement yet and according to GiveMeSport, Barcelona are looking at him as a replacement option for Jasper Cillessen, their current second-choice goalkeeper.

BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmieri and Calciomercato reporter Gianluca di Marzio also suggest that the Catalans could line up Buffon as a second-choice goalkeeper behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Meanwhile, Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the game, did not have much of a season with PSG despite winning the Ligue 1 title. He played only 17 Ligue 1 games where he conceded 18 goals and made six saves. His record in the Champions League was equally bad, having conceded six times in five matches while saving only one shot in total. Buffon’s two high-profile errors in the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg game against Manchester United also resulted in them getting eliminated from the competition.

Various sources suggest that Buffon himself is yet to make a final decision on his future and that he is still considering the various options available to him at the moment.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Barca’s current second-choice ‘keeper Cillessen has expressed interest to leave and Buffon could be brought in by the club as their replacement second-choice as he is a free agent at the moment. Buffon’s experience could serve the Catalans well, especially in cup competitions.