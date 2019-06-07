Reports: Champions League hopefuls to beat Barcelona, Manchester United to Matthijs de Ligt signing

After securing Neymar Jr. in a shock deal two summers ago, French mavericks Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have returned to haunt Barcelona once again. This time, they look to sign AFC Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt before the La Liga giants can get their hands on him, according to reports.

De Ligt is tipped to be one of the greatest defenders that the game has ever seen – and over past few years, the 19-year-old Dutchman has delivered quite a number of amazing performances that assert why the fans have such high regards on him. Many of Europe’s top clubs are currently pursuing de Ligt’s signature, especially after a brilliant 2018-19 campaign where he led AFC Ajax to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Some of the top clubs interested in him include Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich – with Barcelona leading in the race to sign him, according to the Mirror. However, ESPN reports that over the course of just two days, PSG have become the most likely club to sign the center-back.

Mirror reports, via ESPN, that PSG’s former sporting director Leonardo is all set to return to the club this summer, after which he will make de Ligt’s signing their topmost priority. Leonardo is apparently in touch with Mino Raiola the player’s agent and the English news agency reports that a deal could be done in the days to come.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ajax captain scored a headed goal as Netherlands defeated England 3-1 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. The Oranje army now will meet Portugal in the finals on Sunday.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; We are already aware that de Ligt is leaving Ajax in the summer and that he himself prefers Barcelona over any other club, so a deal with PSG is not likely at the moment.