Reports: Unhappy Real Madrid attacker to leave if Eden Hazard is signed

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been sidelined ever since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane and is willing to consider his options if Eden Hazard is signed to the same position.

Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane’s treatment of Vinicius hasn’t gone down well with the Brazilian winger, who has been one of Real Madrid’s lone bright sport in an otherwise bleak season.

The French coach has made it clear that he doesn’t rate the youngster and has sanctioned the signing of Eden Hazard to that position, apart from also asking for Sadio Mane as another option.

Witsel hopes Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid

The report states that the player sees that as a clear indication that he isn’t needed at the club and, as a result, has signed on with super agent Jorge Mendes to help him engineer a move away.

Mendes, in turn, has apparently offered him to a number of big teams in Europe stating that he is willing to move from Real Madrid should the club end up signing Eden Hazard.

That, however, seems to be an inevitability considering it was reported that Madrid and Chelsea have agreed terms for the transfer and it is just a matter of when and not if the Belgian joins the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; There may be truth to the idea that Zidane doesn’t rate Vinicius, but a loan move to play regularly would work better for all parties concerned than abruptly leaving a season after he joined