Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants fourteen Manchester United players to leave by next year

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a massive overhaul of the playing squad that extends up to next season, according to reports.

The Norwegian has been tasked with transitioning Manchester United from being a group of expensive, individual players to a cohesive unit that is capable of challenging for the top honours yet again.

As such, the Sun reports that he wants up to fourteen players phased out of the club in the space of the next year. Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are already leaving the club this summer while players like Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are expected to be sold. United is also actively looking for interested parties with deep pockets so that they can offload big earners Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez

Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic are set to continue at the club this season but will likely be allowed to leave in the next transfer window.

Youngsters like Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who have been out on loan, are also likely to be moved on while James Wilson and Regan Poole are primed to be released by the club.

Axel Tuanzebe, who has enjoyed a solid season at newly promoted Aston Villa, is expected to return and challenge Chris Smalling and Phil Jones for a spot in the squad, meaning that either of them could leave at the end of the season too.

Solskjaer wants to replace these players with a core group of young, homegrown talent, signified by their impending move for Swansea’s Daniel James.